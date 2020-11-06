The head of Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told Sputnik that US claim of Russia trying to prevent it from obtaining its own coronavirus vaccine was a nonsensical attempt to cover up their healthcare shotfalls

Director of the US National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC)� William Evanina said last month that Russia, China and Iran were trying to prevent the United States from developing the coronavirus vaccine.

�"It's nonsense, it's just an opportunity to cover up their own faults," Naryshkin said in an interview with Director General of Rossiya Segodnya information agency Dmitry Kiselev.

"Yes, there are faults in the US healthcare system. And these faults became evident in the months when the coronavirus was raging," Naryshkin said.