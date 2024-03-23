NASA Analysis Sees Spike In 2023 Global Sea Level Due To El Niño
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Global average sea level rose by about 0.3 inches (0.76 centimeters) from 2022 to 2023, a relatively large jump due mostly to a warming climate and the development of a strong El Niño, according to a new NASA analysis.
This analysis is based on a sea level dataset featuring more than 30 years of satellite observations, NASA said on Thursday.
The data show that global average sea level has risen about 4 inches (9.4 centimeters) since 1993. The rate of this increase has also accelerated, more than doubling from 0.07 inches (0.18 centimeters) per year in 1993 to the current rate of 0.
17 inches (0.42 centimeters) per year.
"Current rates of acceleration mean that we are on track to add another 20 centimeters of global mean sea level by 2050, doubling the amount of change in the next three decades compared to the previous 100 years and increasing the frequency and impacts of floods across the world," said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director for the NASA sea level change team and the ocean physics program in Washington.
Global sea level saw a significant jump from 2022 to 2023 due mainly to a switch between La Niña and El Niño conditions,
Recent Stories
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
More Stories From World
-
China renews blue alert for severe convective weather2 minutes ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart on 1st day of release2 minutes ago
-
Austria's economy to stagnate in 2024: WIFO2 minutes ago
-
Slovakia votes for president amid deep divisions over Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
China's ship exports soar in first two months12 minutes ago
-
10 people die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Mongolia's capital12 minutes ago
-
Myanmar exports over 1.6 mln tons of beans, pulses in over 11 months12 minutes ago
-
China continues yellow alert for thick fog12 minutes ago
-
Record foreign visitors to Japan reported in February12 minutes ago
-
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index edges down12 minutes ago
-
Across China: Marco Polo continues to be an inspiration in China, Italy 700 years after passing22 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 202322 minutes ago