NASA Analysis Sees Spike In 2023 Global Sea Level Due To El Niño

Published March 23, 2024

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Global average sea level rose by about 0.3 inches (0.76 centimeters) from 2022 to 2023, a relatively large jump due mostly to a warming climate and the development of a strong El Niño, according to a new NASA analysis.

This analysis is based on a sea level dataset featuring more than 30 years of satellite observations, NASA said on Thursday.

The data show that global average sea level has risen about 4 inches (9.4 centimeters) since 1993. The rate of this increase has also accelerated, more than doubling from 0.07 inches (0.18 centimeters) per year in 1993 to the current rate of 0.

17 inches (0.42 centimeters) per year.

"Current rates of acceleration mean that we are on track to add another 20 centimeters of global mean sea level by 2050, doubling the amount of change in the next three decades compared to the previous 100 years and increasing the frequency and impacts of floods across the world," said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, director for the NASA sea level change team and the ocean physics program in Washington.

Global sea level saw a significant jump from 2022 to 2023 due mainly to a switch between La Niña and El Niño conditions,

