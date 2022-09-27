UrduPoint.com

NASA Appreciates Very Professional Ties With Russian Colleagues - Associate Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) NASA values the very professional relationship it has with its Russian colleagues even during very tough geopolitical times, Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator of NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, said.

"We continue to appreciate that we've had a very professional relationship with the Russian colleagues and I have appreciated Mr. (Roscosmos CEO Yury) Borisov showed support with the team and obviously supporting our flying Anna and he also flew Frank for us," Lueders said on Monday, referring to US astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. "I know that we still have things to work through, but at the working level, we very appreciate the constancy and the relationship even during some really, really tough times geopolitically.

On September 21, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the International Space Station (ISS) carrying a crew of the Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Rubio.

The rocket launched the spacecraft into the target orbit for an independent flight to the International Space Station of slightly more than three hours. The total duration of the mission should be 188 days and their return is scheduled for March 28, 2023. A flight to the ISS of the US spacecraft Crew Dragon that will include Kikina in scheduled to take place on October 3.

The agreement provides for two more flights of Russian and US spacecraft with international crews in 2023 and 2024.

