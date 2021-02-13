NASA Assigns Astronauts Lindgren, Hines on 4th Crew Dragon Mission to ISS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will be assigned on a mission to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on the Crew Dragon Spacecraft, the agency said on Friday.

"NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency's SpaceX Crew-4 mission - the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-4 mission," the space agency said in a press release.

The Crew-4 mission is expected to launch next year on a Falcon 9 rocket, while additional crew members will be assigned later by NASA's international partners.

Hines will be making his very first trip to space, while Lindgren spent 141 days at the ISS in 2015.

Crew Dragon is a NASA-contracted commercial spaceship developed by the SpaceX company. It made its first regular flight to ISS in November 2020. The second mission is planned for the spring of this year, and the third one for late 2021.