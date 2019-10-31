(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) An astronaut of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) may carry out a year-long mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021-2022, a space industry source told Sputnik.

The record-long flight on board the ISS, which lasted for 340 days, was conducted by Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko and NASA astronaut Scott Kelly in 2015-2016.

"The one-year flight by a NASA astronaut is tentatively planned to be held between May 2021 and May 2022," the source said.

They added that the astronaut would be flown to the ISS and back on either Boeing's manned Starliner spacecraft or SpaceX's Crew Dragon vehicle.

The source noted that the candidacy for the mission had not been determined so far.

Meanwhile, NASA's press service told Sputnik that all crews were appointed by a multilateral commission including the US' ISS project partners. The agency said that the candidacies for flights that would happen after April 2020 were under consideration.

The first one-year mission to the Mir space station, which lasted 366 days, was carried out by Soviet cosmonauts Valeri Polyakov and Musa Manarov in 1987-1988. The longest flight on board Mir was carried out by Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov in 1994-1995 and lasted 438 days. In 1988-1999, cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev spend 380 days on the orbit.