UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Astronauts Thank Russian Cosmonauts For Contribution To Crew Dragon Mission's Success

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:40 PM

NASA Astronauts Thank Russian Cosmonauts for Contribution to Crew Dragon Mission's Success

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) NASA astronauts, ahead of their return to Earth, have thanked Russian cosmonauts for "exceptional teamwork" on the International Space Station (ISS), noting their contribution to the success of Crew Dragon's first manned mission.

"We were reminded fairly recently that we're about at the 45th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz test project ... It's kind of neat to have that mission that exemplifies the team work between Russia and the United States, of course back then the Soviet Union and the United States, but now Russia, and to be able to share this expedition with Anatoly [Ivanishin] and Ivan [Vagner].

The tremendous amount of team work that they have put forth over the mission is just being exceptional," Doug Hurley said.

"We can't thank them enough for their contribution to the success of expedition 63 and the DMT test mission. So, Ivan and Anatoly, thank you," the spacecraft commander on the first crewed flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon added.

Crew Dragon carrying Hurley and Bob Behnken is set to undock from the ISS later on Saturday to return to Earth the next day.

Related Topics

Russia United States SpaceX From Share

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

1 minute ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

46 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

1 hour ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

3 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.