UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Astronauts To Install Docking Adapter On ISS During Spacewalk On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 07:20 AM

NASA Astronauts to Install Docking Adapter on ISS During Spacewalk on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan will conduct a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday to install a docking adapter, NASA said on Tuesday.

"NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, assigned as flight engineers for Expedition 60 aboard the International Space Station, will begin a planned six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk from inside the Quest airlock about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Live NASA Television coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. The duo will assist in the installation of International Docking Adapter-3 (IDA-3) to Pressurized Mating Adapter-3 on the space-facing side of the station's Harmony module," the U.

S. space agency said on Tuesday.

On Monday, ISS mechanical manipulator Canadarm2 put the IDA-3 adapter on the outside of the US module Harmony. The IDA-3 was delivered to the station via the Dragon cargo spacecraft. The astronauts will install the adapter, to which the Crew Dragon and Starliner spacecraft will dock in the future.

As NASA reported earlier, the spacewalk will be the third for Hague and the first for Morgan.

Related Topics

TV From

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

7 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

7 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

8 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

8 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.