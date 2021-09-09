UrduPoint.com

NASA Auditor Alarmed Over Vast Share Of Obsolete Assets

NASA Auditor Alarmed Over Vast Share of Obsolete Assets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The chief NASA auditor has raised alarm over the maintenance costs and safety of the US space agency's aging infrastructure, three quarters of which has passed its design life.

"A large portion of NASA's infrastructure was constructed in the 1960s during the Apollo era and more than 75 percent of the Agency's facilities are beyond their original design life," a report read.

The publication of the NASA Office of Inspector General said that the agency managed $40 billion in facility assets, such as offices, laboratories, launch complexes, test stands, and wind tunnels.

NASA faces a maintenance backlog of roughly $2.7 billion as of 2020 as budgets decline and inflation costs soar. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Congress in May it would need over $11 billion to pay for the Human Landing System program and upgrades to center facilities.

