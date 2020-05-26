NASA Awaits to Hear From Russia on Possible Participation in Lunar Gateway Project - Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) agency is awaiting Russia's response on its possible participation in the US Lunar Gateway, a proposed space station that is envisioned to launch humans to the moon and later to Mars, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Tuesday.

"It is true that when we talk about Gateway that's a separate level of discussion for what the future looks like," Bridenstine said. "We have made proposals to Russia as far as we've asked them how they'd like to participate in the Gateway. We've offered suggestions and right now we are in a holding pattern waiting to hear back."