NASA Awards More than Half-Million Dollars For US Colleges to Train Minority Scientists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Grants worth $547,000 awarded to 14 US colleges that primarily serve minority students reflect a partnership with the National Science Foundation to promote science and engineering graduates, NASA said in a press release on Monday.

"Efforts with Minority Serving Institutions to broaden student participation exemplify the work of the Federal coordination in STEM community and highlight the direct benefit to students when agencies work together," NASA Associate Administrator for STEM Engagement Mike Kincaid said in the release.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - sought after skills by NASA and other science-oriented agencies.

The $547,000 in grants will encourage the development of coalitions aimed at broadening participation in engineering, in alignment with the goals of a National Science Foundation program targeting minority groups, the release said.

Grant recipients include two California State University campuses, two Navajo Technical College programs, North Carolina A&T State University and Texas A&M University and eight other institutions, according to the release.