NASA, Axiom Space Sign Agreement for 3rd Private Astronaut Mission to ISS - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) NASA and Axiom Spaced signed an agreement to launch a third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than this November, the US space agency said in a press release.

"NASA and Axiom Space have signed a mission order for the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, targeted to launch no earlier than November 2023 from the agency's NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the release said on Tuesday.

Axiom Mission 3 is expected to spend up to 14 days docked to the International Space Station, the release said.

The exact launch date of the mission will depend on spacecraft traffic to the space station and in-orbit activity planning and constraints, the release added.

Axiom Space will submit four proposed crew members and two back up crew members for review for the upcoming mission, but NASA will require a former NASA astronaut serve as the spacecraft's commander, according to the release.