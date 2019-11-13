UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Begins First Of 4 Spacewalks Friday To Fix Space Station Radiation Measuring Machine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:40 AM

NASA Begins First of 4 Spacewalks Friday to Fix Space Station Radiation Measuring Machine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Two astronauts will embark on one of the most complicated space repair missions ever attempted with the first of four spacewalks from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday - a mission that requires cutting pipes, installing new pumps and reattaching tubes for the cooling system needed for a machine that measures cosmic radiation, NASA said in a press conference.

"We designed about 20 new space tools, which we flew on a variety of missions this year to get it up to the space station," Repair Project Manager Tara Jochim said on Tuesday.

The spacewalks are considered the most complex since the Hubble Space Telescope servicing missions, which took place between 1993 and 2009, NASA explained in a press release.

The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) requires working on a machine that, unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, was not designed to be serviced once in space, the release said.

The newly designed tools will allow astronauts Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan to perform a task never attempted in space - to cut and splice in this case eight cooling tubes, the release said.

"They'll bring out the new pump system itself and hook that up to AMS... and that will finish out the series with brand new pumps," Spacewalk Flight Director Jeff Radigan said.

The AMS attached to the station is designed to measure cosmic radiation that astronauts will have to endure on future extended missions such as living and working on the Moon and Mars, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Tara From

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

3 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

3 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

3 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

3 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

3 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.