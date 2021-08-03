NASA, Boeing Delay Starliner Launch Due to Technical Issue, Plan New Launch on Wednesday

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:01 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) A delay of Boeing's Starliner launch was caused by a technical problem with a new launch is expected to take place the next day, NASA spokeswoman Patricia Bielling told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) have scrubbed the Aug.
3 launch attempt of the agency's Orbital Flight Test-2 to the International Space Station due to unexpected valve position indications in the Starliner propulsion system. ULA will begin removing propellant from the Atlas V rocket," Bielling said. "Pending resolution of the forward work, our next available launch opportunity would be 12:57 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 4."