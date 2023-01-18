UrduPoint.com

NASA, Boeing Launch $1.1Bln Airliner Plan To Cut Fuel Costs, Carbon Use - Agency Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 11:02 PM

NASA, Boeing Launch $1.1Bln Airliner Plan to Cut Fuel Costs, Carbon Use - Agency Chief

NASA and Boeing have joined forces to invest more than $1.1 billion over the next seven years to develop a new medium range, single aisle passenger aircraft to cut aviation fuel needs in its operations by 30%, the US space agency's chief administrator Bill Nelson announced at a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) NASA and Boeing have joined forces to invest more than $1.1 billion over the next seven years to develop a new medium range, single aisle passenger aircraft to cut aviation fuel needs in its operations by 30%, the US space agency's chief administrator Bill Nelson announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Boeing's concept is a trans-sonic, truss-braced single aisle aircraft which is scheduled to fly in 2028," Nelson told reporters in Washington, DC. "This aircraft will serve 50% of the commercial market which is short to medium haul single aisle aircraft but we are going to reduce (by) as much as 30% the fuel consumption with better engines and look at this wing, longer and thinner.

"

Over the next seven years, NASA will invest $425 million, while Boeing and its partners will contribute an estimated $725 million, totalling $1.150 billion to build the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD), the space agency said in an accompanying press release.

"Boeing estimates that the demand for single aisle aircraft will increase by 40,000 planes between 2025 and 2050," Nelson said.

Single aisle, medium haul commercial aircraft are responsible for half the carbon emissions in the US aircraft industry and the project will be a major contributor to President Joe Biden's goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions in the US economy by 2050, the NASA chief administrator said.

Related Topics

Washington Nelson Market Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Industrial Production Slows 2nd Month in Row as ..

US Industrial Production Slows 2nd Month in Row as Manufacturers Slow Down - Fed

2 minutes ago
 Russia Among Top-20 Countries in Digital Technolog ..

Russia Among Top-20 Countries in Digital Technologies Development - Rostelecom

2 minutes ago
 China Plans to Launch Over 60 Space Missions in 20 ..

China Plans to Launch Over 60 Space Missions in 2023 - Space Agency

2 minutes ago
 Medvedev happy to be under the radar at Australian ..

Medvedev happy to be under the radar at Australian Open

2 minutes ago
 US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving W ..

US Producer Prices Down Most Since 2020, Proving Weight of Fed Interest Rate Hik ..

14 minutes ago
 Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As M ..

Virtual Currency Exchange Bitzlato Identified As Major Money Laundering Concern ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.