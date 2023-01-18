NASA, Boeing Launch $1.1Bln Airliner Plan to Cut Fuel Costs, Carbon Use - Agency Chief

NASA and Boeing have joined forces to invest more than $1.1 billion over the next seven years to develop a new medium range, single aisle passenger aircraft to cut aviation fuel needs in its operations by 30%, the US space agency's chief administrator Bill Nelson announced at a press conference on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) NASA and Boeing have joined forces to invest more than $1.1 billion over the next seven years to develop a new medium range, single aisle passenger aircraft to cut aviation fuel needs in its operations by 30%, the US space agency's chief administrator Bill Nelson announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Boeing's concept is a trans-sonic, truss-braced single aisle aircraft which is scheduled to fly in 2028," Nelson told reporters in Washington, DC. "This aircraft will serve 50% of the commercial market which is short to medium haul single aisle aircraft but we are going to reduce (by) as much as 30% the fuel consumption with better engines and look at this wing, longer and thinner.

"

Over the next seven years, NASA will invest $425 million, while Boeing and its partners will contribute an estimated $725 million, totalling $1.150 billion to build the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD), the space agency said in an accompanying press release.

"Boeing estimates that the demand for single aisle aircraft will increase by 40,000 planes between 2025 and 2050," Nelson said.

Single aisle, medium haul commercial aircraft are responsible for half the carbon emissions in the US aircraft industry and the project will be a major contributor to President Joe Biden's goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions in the US economy by 2050, the NASA chief administrator said.