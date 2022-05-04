UrduPoint.com

NASA, Boeing Ready For Starliner Test Flight On May 19 - Mission Engineers

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Boeing Starliner is ready for its OFT-2 unmanned test flight planned for May 19 and the issues that previously halted it have been solved, NASA said in an official blog on Tuesday.

"Liftoff on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Starliner is targeted for Thursday, May 19, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida," NASA said in an official blog.

The capsule is set to travel to the International Space Station and dock before a return to Earth, landing in one of five designated landing zones in the western part of the United States, NASA said.

If the test flight is successful, NASA and Boeing will then plan a Crew Flight Test, which will be Starliner's first mission with astronauts on board, the blog noted.

The flight will be Starliner's second test flight, after a malfunction caused it to miss a key maneuver on its first test flight in 2019, the blog recalled. If OFT-2 is successful, NASA and Boeing will determine a launch window for NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, Starliner's first flight with astronauts aboard, the blog said.

