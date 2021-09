NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Spokesperson

NASA on Friday briefly evacuated staff from a Kennedy Space Center administrative building because of a threat received over the telephone, a spokesperson told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) NASA on Friday briefly evacuated staff from a Kennedy Space Center administrative building because of a threat received over the telephone, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Earlier today, Kennedy Space Center's security force issued an alert to evacuate an administrative building on center because of a telephone threat," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Security personnel determined there was no credible threat and issued an all clear, the spokesperson said.

The Kennedy Space Center is investigating the incident, the spokesperson added.