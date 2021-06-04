UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Chief Nelson Agrees To Visit Russia For Meeting With Rogozin - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

NASA Chief Nelson Agrees to Visit Russia for Meeting With Rogozin - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) New NASA chief Bill Nelson accepted the invitation of Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to come to Russia for negotiations, the Russian space agency said on Friday.

"The head of Roscosmos invited Nelson to come to Russia. The invitation was accepted," the statement says.

Rogozin and Nelson also agreed to intensify negotiations in all areas of cooperation, the state corporation said.

Related Topics

Russia Nelson All

Recent Stories

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last ..

27 minutes ago

France detains Russian tennis player over suspecte ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Released From Custody in Par ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Tennis Player Sizikova Released From Custo ..

27 minutes ago

Govt fully cognizant of development needs, problem ..

27 minutes ago

Global corporate tax deal 'in sight' as G7 meets

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.