NASA Chief Nelson Agrees to Visit Russia for Meeting With Rogozin - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) New NASA chief Bill Nelson accepted the invitation of Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin to come to Russia for negotiations, the Russian space agency said on Friday.

"The head of Roscosmos invited Nelson to come to Russia. The invitation was accepted," the statement says.

Rogozin and Nelson also agreed to intensify negotiations in all areas of cooperation, the state corporation said.