NASA Chief Says China "Not Cooperative, Transparent" on Space Activities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday that China is not cooperative or transparent on its space activities.

"China, just simply is not cooperative, nor are they transparent.

They are very secret," Nelson said during an event hosted by US media outlet Axios.

Nelson pointed out that Russia has long cooperated with the United States on space activities despite political tensions, but mentioned that it can sometimes affect their activities.