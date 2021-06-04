NASA Chief Says Committed to Continuing 'Very Effective' ISS Partnership With Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) NASA is determined to continuing effective ISS ties with Russia's Roscosmos, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement after a phone call with Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin on Friday.

"I was pleased to speak with General Director Dimitry Rogozin this morning in a productive discussion about continued cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos," Nelson said.

"For more than 20 years, NASA astronauts and Roscosmos cosmonauts have lived and worked together on the International Space Station - a success story that has yielded countless discoveries and enabled research not possible on Earth for the benefit of humanity. NASA is committed to continuing that very effective ISS partnership."

Nelson underscored that he looks forward to future discussions with Rogozin and participating virtually with him at the upcoming Global Space Exploration Conference.