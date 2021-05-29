NASA Chief Says He Will Participate Virtually In Space Conference In Russia Next Month
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:10 AM
WASHINNGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) NASA Administrator Ben Nelson said that he is going to participate in the GLEX-2021 space conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, in June.
"Am I expected to attend the conference in St Petersburg, Russia? Yes, I am planning to do that virtually," Nelson told reporters on Friday.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian state space agency Roscosmos, announced on Tuesday that he invited the newly appointed head of NASA, Bill Nelson, to visit Russia to discuss cooperation in space.