NASA Chief Says SpaceX May Take 2 Months To Rebuild Starship Launch Pad, Ready 2nd Rocket

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 11:31 PM

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that SpaceX will need two months to rebuild its launch pad at Starbase, Texas, and prepare another Starship and Super Heavy rocket for a second flight test

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that SpaceX will need two months to rebuild its launch pad at Starbase, Texas, and prepare another Starship and Super Heavy rocket for a second flight test.

Last week, SpaceX carried out the first combined launch of the Starship spacecraft and the Super Heavy first-stage booster. The spacecraft was deliberately blown up during the test flight after it began to lose altitude when multiple engines failed. The spacecraft climbed to an apogee of about 39 kilometers (24 miles) over the Gulf of Mexico, which is the highest point any Starship spacecraft has reached to-date.

"As of today, SpaceX is still saying that they think it will take at least about two months to rebuild the launch pad and concurrently about two months to have their second vehicle to launch," Nelson said.

The explosion of the first Starship rocket was not a big downer in the way SpaceX does things because the company is hardware rich and has a lot of rockets ready to go for further tests after corrections are made, Nelson also said.

In addition, the NASA administrator pointed out that he expects more Starship launches to take place at Boca Chica, Texas.

