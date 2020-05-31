UrduPoint.com
NASA Chief Says Weather Looks Good For Rocket Lift-Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the weather at Florida's Kennedy Space Center looked good for launching US astronauts to the International Space Station.

"Weather is a GO for launch!" the space agency's chief tweeted.

The mission will be the first launch from US soil since NASA retired its space shuttle program in 2011 and the first one involving a private company, SpaceX.

US President Donald Trump has traveled to the space center to view the rocket launch. It was due on Wednesday but unfavorable weather conditions scrapped the take-off.

