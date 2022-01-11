UrduPoint.com

NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia For Talks On Cooperation Until Pandemic Subsides

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 11:00 PM

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he will not visit Russia for his next round of in-person talks with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin until the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides, but climate cooperation will be a major item on the agenda when they do meet

"As to when that trip will occur, I am simply at the mercy of COVID," Nelson told a podcast press conference. "Until we see a subsiding of this pandemic, I am not going to be able to go. I am looking forward to meeting Dmitry and in the meantime we will continue to talk as frequently as we need to.

"

Cooperation on space-based studies on changes in the world's climate will be a "high agenda" item that will certainly be discussed between the two space agency chiefs, Nelson said.

"Climate will be an issue when I visit with Dmitry Rogozin: It will certainly be. It is one of the high agenda items for the entire US government," Nelson said.

NASA and its array of earth-monitoring satellites in orbit remained "at the top of the spear" of US government research on climate change, Nelson added.

