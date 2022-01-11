NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on Cooperation Until Pandemic Subsides

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he will not visit Russia for his next round of in-person talks with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin until the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides, but climate cooperation will be a major item on the agenda when they do meet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday that he will not visit Russia for his next round of in-person talks with Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin until the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides, but climate cooperation will be a major item on the agenda when they do meet.

"As to when that trip will occur, I am simply at the mercy of COVID," Nelson told a podcast press conference. "Until we see a subsiding of this pandemic, I am not going to be able to go. I am looking forward to meeting Dmitry and in the meantime we will continue to talk as frequently as we need to.

Cooperation on space-based studies on changes in the world's climate will be a "high agenda" item that will certainly be discussed between the two space agency chiefs, Nelson said.

"Climate will be an issue when I visit with Dmitry Rogozin: It will certainly be. It is one of the high agenda items for the entire US government," Nelson said.

NASA and its array of earth-monitoring satellites in orbit remained "at the top of the spear" of US government research on climate change, Nelson added.