NASA Chief To Discuss Space Cooperation in South America - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to South America on July 24 to discuss space cooperation with regional leaders, the agency said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to South America on July 24 to discuss space cooperation with regional leaders, the agency said on Friday.

"As part of a series of meetings with key government officials, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia beginning Monday, July 24," the statement said.

In each country, Nelson will meet with space officials. He also will hold a discussion with Argentine President Alberto Fernández.

Nelson will focus on deepening bilateral cooperation across a broad range of innovation and research-related areas, including Earth science.

The NASA administrator also plans to meet with local students in each country during his trip to discuss science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, the statement added.

