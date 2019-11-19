UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Completes 1st Global Geologic Map Of Titan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:54 PM

NASA completes 1st global geologic map of Titan

NASA scientists have completed the first map showing the global geology of Saturn's largest moon Titan, according to a release of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :NASA scientists have completed the first map showing the global geology of Saturn's largest moon Titan, according to a release of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The map fully reveals a dynamic world of dunes, lakes, plains, craters and other terrains, said the JPL.

"Titan is the only planetary body in the solar system other than Earth known to have stable liquid on its surface. But instead of water raining down from clouds and filling lakes and seas as on Earth, on Titan what rains down is methane and ethane ... that behave as liquids in Titan's frigid climate," it said.

"Titan has an active methane-based hydrologic cycle that has shaped a complex geologic landscape, making its surface one of most geologically diverse in the solar system," Rosaly Lopes, a planetary geologist at JPL and lead author of new research used to develop the map, was quoted as saying by the JPL.

"Despite the different materials, temperatures and gravity fields between Earth and Titan, many surface features are similar between the two worlds and can be interpreted as being products of the same geologic processes," she said.

According to the release, Lopes and her team worked with fellow planetary geologist David Williams of the school of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University in Tempe. Their findings, which include the relative age of Titan's geologic terrains, were recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"Lopes' team used data from NASA's Cassini mission, which operated between 2004 and 2017 and did more than 120 flybys of the Mercury-size moon. Specifically, they used data from Cassini's radar imager to penetrate Titan's opaque atmosphere of nitrogen and methane," said the JPL.

"In addition, the team used data from Cassini's visible and infrared instruments, which were able to capture some of Titan's larger geologic features through the methane haze," it said.

"This study is an example of using combined datasets and instruments," Lopes said.

"Although we did not have global coverage with synthetic aperture radar (SAR), we used data from other instruments and other modes from radar to correlate characteristics of the different terrain units so we could infer what the terrains are even in areas where we don't have SAR coverage," she said.

Related Topics

World Water David Same Lead Saudi Arabia Riyals 2017 From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

11 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

12 minutes ago

Inter-Departmental T-20 cricket championship kicks ..

3 seconds ago

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

26 minutes ago

Kia Telluride considers MotorTrend's SUV of the Ye ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's MPAs express anger on Punjab CM owing to poo ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.