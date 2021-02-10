NASA Considering Obtaining Supplemental Seat on Soyuz Rotation Mission for Its Astronaut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) NASA said in a statement it was considering obtaining an extra seat on the Soyuz spring mission for its astronaut to fly to the International Space Station.

"NASA now is considering obtaining a supplemental seat on the upcoming spring Soyuz crew rotation mission for a NASA astronaut to add additional capability to the agency's planning," NASA said.