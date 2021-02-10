UrduPoint.com
NASA Considering Obtaining Supplemental Seat On Soyuz Rotation Mission For Its Astronaut

Wed 10th February 2021

NASA Considering Obtaining Supplemental Seat on Soyuz Rotation Mission for Its Astronaut

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) NASA said in a statement it was considering obtaining an extra seat on the Soyuz spring mission for its astronaut to fly to the International Space Station.

"NASA now is considering obtaining a supplemental seat on the upcoming spring Soyuz crew rotation mission for a NASA astronaut to add additional capability to the agency's planning," NASA said.

