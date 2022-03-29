UrduPoint.com

NASA Continues Professional, Working Relationship With Russia - Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:04 AM

The professional relationship between US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) continues to function, despite political tensions on earth between their two countries over the Ukraine crisis, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a podcast on Monday

"Astronaut Mark Vande Hei is coming home on Wednesday after 355 days in space and he's coming home with his Russian crew and the working relationship between NASA and our international partners continues and that includes the professional relationship between our astronauts and cosmonauts," Nelson said.

>