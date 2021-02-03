NASA Creates Senior Advisory Position to Focus on Biden Administration Climate Goals

NASA created a new post of Senior Climate Adviser to support Biden administration efforts to combat climate change and named Goddard Institute for Space Science (GISS) Director Gavin Schmidt to fill the post on an acting basis, the space agency announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) NASA created a new post of Senior Climate Adviser to support Biden administration efforts to combat climate change and named Goddard Institute for Space Science (GISS) Director Gavin Schmidt to fill the post on an acting basis, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

"This position will provide NASA leadership critical insights and recommendations for the agency's full spectrum of science, technology, and infrastructure programs related to climate," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a press release. "This will enable the agency to more effectively align our efforts to help meet the administration's goals for addressing climate change.

"

NASA noted that it operates more than two dozen satellites and instruments observing key climate indicators, making it the premier government agency in observing and understanding changes to the Earth.

Schmidt, who will initially fill the Climate Adviser post, is an expert on climate modeling and the author more than 150 research papers on the topic that have been published in peer-reviewed literature, NASA said.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions with a 2050 target date with the interim goal of decarbonizing the US power sector by 2035.