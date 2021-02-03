UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Creates Senior Advisory Position To Focus On Biden Administration Climate Goals

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 PM

NASA Creates Senior Advisory Position to Focus on Biden Administration Climate Goals

NASA created a new post of Senior Climate Adviser to support Biden administration efforts to combat climate change and named Goddard Institute for Space Science (GISS) Director Gavin Schmidt to fill the post on an acting basis, the space agency announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) NASA created a new post of Senior Climate Adviser to support Biden administration efforts to combat climate change and named Goddard Institute for Space Science (GISS) Director Gavin Schmidt to fill the post on an acting basis, the space agency announced on Wednesday.

"This position will provide NASA leadership critical insights and recommendations for the agency's full spectrum of science, technology, and infrastructure programs related to climate," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a press release. "This will enable the agency to more effectively align our efforts to help meet the administration's goals for addressing climate change.

"

NASA noted that it operates more than two dozen satellites and instruments observing key climate indicators, making it the premier government agency in observing and understanding changes to the Earth.

Schmidt, who will initially fill the Climate Adviser post, is an expert on climate modeling and the author more than 150 research papers on the topic that have been published in peer-reviewed literature, NASA said.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions with a 2050 target date with the interim goal of decarbonizing the US power sector by 2035.

Related Topics

Technology Gas Post Government Satellites

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry &amp; Advanced Technology lau ..

7 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai organises Health and Wellness Week

7 minutes ago

ADIO launches ESG policy to foster long-term, sust ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

37 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

37 minutes ago

UAF arranges programs to express solidarity with K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.