UrduPoint.com

NASA Delays Artemis 1 Lunar Mission Test Launch Until At Least May - Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 02:20 AM

NASA Delays Artemis 1 Lunar Mission Test Launch Until at Least May - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) NASA's unmanned first trial launch of its giant Space Launch System (SLS) space rocket with the Orion 1 lunar spacecraft integrated on it has been delayed for at least one month and will not now take place until May at the earliest and possibly June, US space agency officials told a press conference.

"(The) launch date will not be set till after the Wet Test," NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Tom Whitmeyer said on Thursday. "(There is) no launch commitment date as yet. We are looking at a May launch window."

The May launch window extends from May 7 to May 21, NASA officials said. However, on February 2, Lead Flight Director Mike Serafin told an earlier press conference that NASA was looking at the April 8 to April 23 time window for the launch and that information on it then looked "pretty solid.

"

"(The) June launch period opens on June 6 and closes on June 16. ... (The next one) opens on June 29 and it will close on July 12," Serafin told reporters on Thursday.

Serafin said the integrated SLS, the largest rocket ever built with the Orion 1 spacecraft on it, was scheduled to be rolled out on its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 17 and was likely to stay there going through its wet dress rehearsal checks for the next month.

Related Topics

Lead Florida February March April May June July From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

6 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

7 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

9 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

9 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

9 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>