NASA Denies Report About Satellite Falling Over Kiev, Says Agency Satellite Still In Orbit

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Following the reports that NASA's satellite fell in Ukraine, Rob Margetta, NASA's Public Affairs Officer told Sputnik that the agency's satellite called RHESSI remains in orbit, and no other objects reentered the atmosphere.

"We are tracking a NASA satellite called RHESSI that is expected to reenter Earth's orbit tonight. However, that satellite remains in orbit at this time," Margetta said. "NASA and the Department of Defense continue to track RHESSI. No other NASA satellite reentered the atmosphere earlier today."

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Kiev city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth.

On Wednesday evening, a bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky over Kiev and the region, local media reported explosions in the sky, published a video of the fall of a luminous object. A few minutes after reports of "UFOs", an air raid alert was declared in the region. The head of the office of President Vladimir Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, said that the mysterious flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, but soon deleted the message.

