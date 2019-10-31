UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Develops Method To Print Solar Cells For Astronauts To Stay On Moon, Mars

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:00 AM

NASA Develops Method to Print Solar Cells for Astronauts to Stay on Moon, Mars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) A quick way to secure a reliable supply of electricity for an extended stay on the Moon or Mars would use an ink-jet-like printer to make super-thin solar cells from a substance known as perovskite, NASA said in a press release on Wednesday

"This material [perovskite] is a relatively new discovery, and it has many advantages for solar technology," the release said. "Not only is perovskite an incredible conductor of electricity, but it also can be transported into space as a liquid and then printed onto panels on the Moon or Mars, unlike silicon panels that have to be built on Earth and then shipped to space."

With just one liter of the solution, astronauts would have enough material to generate a megawatt of solar power, far more energy than is required to run the International Space Station, the release said.

Assembly of solar cells in space would also require a new technology known as electrospraying, the release added.

"Electrospraying works like an inkjet printer, and it makes assembly quick, easy and efficient. It requires a small nozzle to deposit the perovskite solution as a thin film - about 250 times thinner than a human hair - onto a substrate that acts as the structure for the panel," the release said.

Because perovskite is essentially a salt, its greatest downfall is its inability to handle moisture, which makes it difficult to use on Earth but ideal for missions in space, according to the release.

NASA's goal is to establish a permanent human presence on both the Moon and Mars, the later destination requiring a minimum stay of two years, when THE Red Planet re-aligns with Earth.

Related Topics

Assembly Film And Movies Technology Electricity From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

2 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

2 hours ago

Markets mark time ahead of expected US interest ra ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler tours SIBF 2019 cultural pavilions a ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah International Book Fair an international p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.