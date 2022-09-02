NASA Engineers 'Comfortable' With Artemis 1 Launch Risk Assessment - Flight Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) NASA Artemis Program top engineers are comfortable with their risk assessment in moving ahead with the September 3 first unmanned lunar mission launch with a backup launch date of Monday, Artemis Lead Flight Director Mike Serafin told a press conference,

"We are comfortable with our flight analysis and risk assessment," Serafin told reporters at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. "Work at the launch pad has been completed ...There is no appreciable rise in risk."

NASA engineers have resolved the issue of venting hydrogen and no longer regard that as an issue, Serafin added..

"We know we have a nonperformance at the intertank flange area.

There is a small chance it could be liberated and hit a spot on the booster. (However) The likelihood of this is low," he said.

NASA Launch Weather Officer Melody Lovin also confirmed that weather looked good for the launch with a 60% likelihood of excellent conditions on Saturday and 70% for the Monday launch window. Therefore she did not expect the weather to be a "showstopper" for the launch.

NASA on Monday said it called off the planned test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket then after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.