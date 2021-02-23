UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Evaluating Possible Overland Journeys For Mars Rover To Visit - Mission Scientist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:40 AM

NASA Evaluating Possible Overland Journeys for Mars Rover to Visit - Mission Scientist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) NASA engineers are now evaluating different locations for the Perseverance rover to investigate following its successful soft landing on Mars last week, mission directors at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, told reporters.

"It is our major focus right now: What do we want to do? where do we want to go?" Perseverance Deputy Project Scientist Ken Williford said during a press conference on Monday. "We ended up right on this major geologic feature two differently mapped units.

"

Williford noted that Perseverance was successfully dropped by parachute right beside the Jezero Crater, a noted geological feature.

"One of the big questions for us is what is that crater made from? Sedimentary rocks? Igneous rocks?" Williford said.

Earlier on Monday, NASA made public the first video of Perseverance landing on Mars. The video shows the deployment of the mission's parachute and its touchdown on the Martian surface beneath a blue-grey sky.

Related Topics

Pasadena

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

44 minutes ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

59 minutes ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

2 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

2 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.