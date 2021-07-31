UrduPoint.com

NASA Expects To Support ISS Operations Through 2028 And 'Very Likely Longer' - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

NASA Expects to Support ISS Operations Through 2028 and 'Very Likely Longer' - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) NASA expects to support the International Space Station (ISS) operations from an engineering standpoint through at least 2028 and likely longer, agency spokesman Daniel Huot told Sputnik on Friday.

"From an engineering standpoint, we expect we can support station operations beyond that time through at least 2028 and very likely longer, and we continue to update our technical analysis of space station life," Huot said. "NASA and our international partners have committed to funding the space station through at least 2024 and will each work with their respective stakeholders to consider future plans for the ISS."

NASA, he added, seeks "uninterrupted presence in low-Earth orbit" to be able to transition from the station to other platforms where they can continue working in low-Earth orbit.

More Stories From World

