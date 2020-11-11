UrduPoint.com
NASA Extends Contract To Supply Cargo To Space Station Through 2023 - Northrop Grumman

NASA Extends Contract to Supply Cargo to Space Station Through 2023 - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) NASA awarded contracts for two resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman will deliver a combined total of approximately 16,500 lbs. of cargo to the International Space Station during these missions," the release said.

For the additional missions, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft will be carried into orbit by the company's Antares rocket launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in the state of Virginia, the release added.

The company is currently providing resupply services to the station through the CRS-2 contract which began in 2016. Under this contract and the earlier CRS-1 contract, Northrop Grumman has provided more than 150,000 Pounds of cargo logistics for the station, according to the release.

