(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of Typhoon Mitag's cloud-filled eye, located east of China's Taiwan, according to a release of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center on Monday.

The Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image of Mitag on Monday, which showed the cyclone continued to produce strong thunderstorms around its cloud-filled eye.

Mitag's western quadrant had already spread clouds and precipitation over Taiwan. Powerful bands of thunderstorms were swirling into the low-level center from the eastern side of the storm, according to NASA.

Warnings remained in effect for the Philippines on Monday as Mitag continued to move north and away from the country.

At 5 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (0900 UTC), Typhoon Mitag had maximum sustained winds near 75 knots. It was located near 22.8 degrees north latitude and 123.0 degrees east longitude, about 161 nautical miles south-southeast of Taipei, according to NASA.

Mitag was moving north, close to the east coast of Taiwan and forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted that Mitag was at peak intensity. The storm was forecast to graze the east coast of China, and then turn northeast, said NASA.

China's national observatory issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Mitag on Monday, as it was expected to bring gales and torrential rains to eastern China.

NASA's Terra satellite is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.