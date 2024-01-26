NASA Helicopter's Mission Ends After Three Years On Mars
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, which made history by achieving the first powered flight on another world, has officially ended its nearly three-year mission after sustaining rotor damage during its last outing, the space agency said Thursday.
The tissue-box sized aircraft, which hitched a ride to the Red Planet under the belly of the Perseverance rover, first lifted off the surface on April 19, 2021.
Originally intended only to prove flight was possible in the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere through five test runs, Ingenuity went on to be deployed a total of 72 times, logging more than two hours of flight time in short hops.
Its mission evolved to act as an aerial scout to assist its wheeled companion in searching for signs of ancient microbial life from billions of years ago when Mars was much wetter and warmer than today.
Ingenuity's longevity surpassed all expectations, defying challenges including dust storms, treacherous terrain, a dead sensor and frigid conditions.
Designed to operate in springtime, its solar-powered heating system was unable to remain on throughout the night in winter, which led to the flight computer freezing over and forced engineers to devise new protocols.
"It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could... has now taken its last flight on Mars," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson in a video message.
"Like the Wright brothers, what they did back here on Earth at the early part of the last century, Ingenuity has paved the way for future flight in our solar system, and it's leading the way for smarter, safer human missions to Mars and beyond."
Recent Stories
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
More Stories From World
-
Machu Picchu protesters block tourist train tracks37 minutes ago
-
China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism: Wang Wenbin47 minutes ago
-
US halts new natural gas export facilities, citing climate crisis57 minutes ago
-
Britain's King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery1 hour ago
-
China, North Korea vice foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang1 hour ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters disrupt tourism over ticket sales1 hour ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
India has no right to hold its Republic Day celebration in disputed Kashmir's territory; Dr. Fai2 hours ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas2 hours ago
-
Venezuela to Guyana: reject outside interference in border row2 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks international aid to combat forest fires edging in on homes3 hours ago
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars3 hours ago