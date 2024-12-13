NASA honours Algerian parks with Martian namesakes

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) NASA's mapping of Mars now bears the Names of three iconic Algerian national parks, Algerian physicist Noureddine Melikechi, a member of the US space agency's largest Mars probe mission, has told AFP.

The Tassili n'Ajjer, Ghoufi and Djurdjura national parks have found their Martian namesakes after a proposition by Melikechi, which he sought as both a tribute to his native Algeria and a call to protect Earth.

"Our planet is fragile, and it's a signal to the world that we really need to take care of our national parks, whether they are in Algeria or elsewhere," the US-based scientist told AFP in a recent interview.

He said the visual resemblance between some of the Martian landscapes and the ones after which they were labelled was also a key reason for the naming.

"The first one that came to my mind was the Tassili n'Ajjer," he said of the UNESCO-listed vast plateau in the Sahara Desert with prehistoric art dating back at least 12,000 years.

"Every time I see pictures of Mars, they remind me of Tassili n'Ajjer, and now every time I see Tassili n'Ajjer, it reminds me of Mars," added Melikechi, who left Algeria in 1990 for the United States, where he now teaches at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

The ancient art found in Tassili n'Ajjer depicts figures that can seem otherworldly, he said.

Some of the paintings show single-eyed and horned giants, among others which French archaeologist Henri Lhote dubbed as "great Martian" deities in his 1958 book, "The Search for the Tassili Frescoes".

"Those paintings are a signature... a book of how people used to live," said Melikechi.

"You see animals, but also figures that look like they came from somewhere else."

- 'Historic' -

Melikechi's second pick was the Ghoufi canyon in eastern Algeria, whose rocky desert landscape was the site of an ancient settlement off the Aures Mountains.

Now a UNESCO-listed site and a tourist attraction, it has cliffside dwellings carved in the mountain, a testament to human resilience in a place where survival can be adverse.

"Ghoufi gives you a sense that life can be hard, but you can manage to keep at it as you go," Melikechi said.

"You can see that through those homes."

The third site, Djurdjura, is a snowy mountain range some 140 kilometres (about 90 miles) east of the capital Algiers.

Comapred to Tassili or Ghoufi, it bears the least resemblance to Mars.

Melikechi said its pick stemmed of Djurdjura's "reminder of the richness of natural habitats".

He said the naming process came after Perseverence, NASA's Mars rover exploring the Red Planet, made it into uncharted territory.

That area was then split into small quadrants, each needing a name.

"We were asked to propose names for specific quadrants," he said.

"I suggested these three national parks, while others proposed names from parks worldwide. A team then reviewed and selected the final names."

The announcement, made by NASA earlier this month, sparked celebrations among Algerians.

Algerian Culture Minister Zouhir Ballalou hailed it as a "historic and global recognition" of the North African country's landscapes.

Melikechi said he hopes that it will attract more visitors as Algeria has been striving to promote tourism, especially in the Sahara region, with authorities promising to facilitate tourist visas.

Official figures said some 2.5 million tourists visited the country last year -- its highest number of visitors in two decades.

"These places are a treasure that we as humans have inherited," Melikechi said.

"We need to make sure they are preserved."