WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A pair of NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts began their first spacewalk outside of the International Space Station (ISS) to assemble mounting brackets for the station's next set of solar arrays, the US space agency said in a blog post.

"NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata began a spacewalk at 8:14 a.m. EST to complete the installation of two mounting platforms as part of planned solar array augmentation on the starboard side of the space station's truss," the blog post said.

They will finish installing a mounting platform on the 1B power channel, a process started during a previous spacewalk, and will begin installing a mounting platform on the 1A power channel, the blog post also said.

The installation is part of a series of spacewalks to augment the ISS's power channels with new roll-out solar arrays (iROSAs), the blog post added.

Four iROSAs have been installed and two more will be mounted to the platforms installed during this spacewalk, according to the blog post.