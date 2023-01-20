UrduPoint.com

NASA, JAXA Astronauts Begin Spacewalk To Prepare For Intl'l. Space Station Power Upgrades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 09:03 PM

NASA, JAXA Astronauts Begin Spacewalk to Prepare for Intl'l. Space Station Power Upgrades

A pair of NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts began their first spacewalk outside of the International Space Station (ISS) to assemble mounting brackets for the station's next set of solar arrays, the US space agency said in a blog post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) A pair of NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronauts began their first spacewalk outside of the International Space Station (ISS) to assemble mounting brackets for the station's next set of solar arrays, the US space agency said in a blog post.

"NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata began a spacewalk at 8:14 a.m. EST to complete the installation of two mounting platforms as part of planned solar array augmentation on the starboard side of the space station's truss," the blog post said.

They will finish installing a mounting platform on the 1B power channel, a process started during a previous spacewalk, and will begin installing a mounting platform on the 1A power channel, the blog post also said.

The installation is part of a series of spacewalks to augment the ISS's power channels with new roll-out solar arrays (iROSAs), the blog post added.

Four iROSAs have been installed and two more will be mounted to the platforms installed during this spacewalk, according to the blog post.

Related Topics

Japan Post

Recent Stories

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, ICRC President Di ..

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, ICRC President Discuss Cooperation in Ukraine

59 seconds ago
 Special committee discusses implementation of anti ..

Special committee discusses implementation of anti-rape act

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impose fine ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impose fine on markets over violation of 1 ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 200 mln funds being distributed among bar assoc ..

Rs 200 mln funds being distributed among bar associations: Punjab Chief Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs consultative meeting

3 minutes ago
 From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey lea ..

From ADSW to COP28: UAE’s pioneering journey leading up to the Year of Sustain ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.