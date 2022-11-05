UrduPoint.com

NASA Lacked Manpower To Meet Launch Deadlines For Psyche Asteroid Mission - Report

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 04:30 AM

NASA Lacked Manpower to Meet Launch Deadlines for Psyche Asteroid Mission - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) NASA lacked sufficient skilled engineers, technicians and other specialized staff to meet the necessary deadline to launch its Psyche Mission to a mineral-rich asteroid last year, an independent review panel found in a new report.

"The review board - convened at the request of NASA and JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) - found a significant factor in the delay was an imbalance between the workload and the available workforce at JPL," the US space agency said in a press release on Friday.

NASA will work closely with JPL management over the coming months to address the challenges raised in the report and the review board will meet again in spring of 2023 to assess progress, the release said.

"For the Psyche mission, the board recommended increasing staffing, establishing open communications and an improved reporting system, as well as strengthening the review system to better highlight what issues might affect mission success," the release added.

The Psyche project has added appropriately experienced leaders and project staff throughout the project, including filling the project chief engineer and guidance navigation and control cognizant engineer positions, according to the release. 

