Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 AM

NASA Launches Cygnus NG-16 Cargo Spacecraft for ISS Resupply Mission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) NASA successfully launched a Cygnus NG-16 Cargo Craft, which now headed toward the International Space Station (ISS).

The cargo capsule was launched from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia shortly after 6:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Both the Cygnus cargo spacecraft and the Antares rocket are developed by aerospace company Northrop Grumman as part of NASA's Commercial Resupply Services program.

It will then take approximately two days to make contact with the ISS, at which point the capsule will be docked and unloaded onto the vessel using a robotic arm for assistance.

The capsule is loaded with roughly 8,200 Pounds of cargo for the ISS crew, including supplies, research equipment, and hardware - the heaviest load taken by Cygnus so far.

