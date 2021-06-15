UrduPoint.com
NASA Launches Minotaur Rocket Carrying 3 National Security Payloads

Tue 15th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

The US has launched a Minotaur I rocket into space carrying three payloads containing national security materials for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The US has launched a Minotaur I rocket into space carrying three payloads containing national security materials for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA said on Tuesday.

" LIFTOFF! The @northropgrumman #Minotaur I rocket launched at 7 a.m. EDT carrying three national security payloads for the @NatReconOfc [National Reconnaissance Office]," NASA's Wallops Flight Facility stated on Twitter.

