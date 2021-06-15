NASA Launches Minotaur Rocket Carrying 3 National Security Payloads

The US has launched a Minotaur I rocket into space carrying three payloads containing national security materials for the National Reconnaissance Office, NASA said on Tuesday

" LIFTOFF! The @northropgrumman #Minotaur I rocket launched at 7 a.m. EDT carrying three national security payloads for the @NatReconOfc [National Reconnaissance Office]," NASA's Wallops Flight Facility stated on Twitter.