NASA Launches New Climate Mission To Study Ocean, Atmosphere
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) NASA launched a new satellite mission into orbit early Thursday to study ocean health, air quality and the effects of a changing climate for the benefit of humanity.
Known as PACE, the Plankton, Aerosol, Climate, ocean Ecosystem satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:33 a.m. Eastern Time Thursday (0633 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
NASA confirmed signal acquisition from the satellite about five minutes after launch, and the spacecraft was performing as expected.
According to NASA, the PACE mission will study the impact of tiny, often invisible things -- microscopic life in water and microscopic particles in the air from hundreds of miles above Earth.
The satellite's hyperspectral ocean color instrument will allow researchers to measure oceans and other waterbodies across a spectrum of ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared light.
Scientists and coastal resource managers can use the data to help forecast the health of fisheries, track harmful algal blooms and identify changes in the marine environment.
The spacecraft also carries two polarimeter instruments, which will detect how sunlight interacts with particles in the atmosphere, giving researchers new information on atmospheric aerosols and cloud properties, as well as air quality at local, regional and global scales.
With the combination of the instrument and the polarimeters, PACE will provide insights into the interactions of ocean and atmosphere and how a changing climate affects these interactions, according to NASA.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: Polling time comes to end
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
Feature: A year on, Turkish woman recalls painful details of deadly earthquake
Asian stock markets see mixed figures on Thursday
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
More Stories From World
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander7 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior Displays Al-Dahna armored vehicle at WDS 20247 minutes ago
-
Ghana suffers constant air pollution as extremely dusty weather condition sets in7 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk17 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk27 minutes ago
-
Russia blocks remaining anti-Putin campaigner Nadezhdin from election57 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief Temesgen as new deputy PM1 hour ago
-
Paris Olympics medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'1 hour ago
-
Football: Paths to Asian Cup final1 hour ago
-
Lava flows for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula1 hour ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid1 hour ago
-
China wishes smooth, stable, safe elections in Pakistan: FM Spokesperson1 hour ago