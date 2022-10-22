NASA Launches Project to Start New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Research - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) NASA has created an independent study team to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), including what have long been called unidentified flying objects (UFO), the US space agency announced in a press release on Friday.

"NASA has selected 16 individuals to participate in its independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)," the release said. "Observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or as known natural phenomena are categorized as UAPs."

The new project will commence operations on Monday and over the following nine months, it will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations, the release said.

"To do this, the team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs. It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward," the release added.

The study will focus solely on unclassified data and a full report containing the team's findings will be released to the public in mid-2023, according to the release.