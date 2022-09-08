UrduPoint.com

NASA May Attempt Moon Launch On Sep 23: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

NASA is looking for September 23 and September 27 as possible dates to next attempt at launching Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :NASA is looking for September 23 and September 27 as possible dates to next attempt at launching Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday.

Two previous attempts were scrapped after the giant Space Launch System rocket experienced technical glitches including a fuel leak.

"The 23rd is a 6:47am window open for 80 minutes, and the 27th is an 11:37am window with a 70-minute duration," said Free, associate administrator for the agency's exploration systems development directorate.

The dates were chosen to avoid a conflict with the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), in which a probe is set to strike an asteroid on September 26.

Related Topics

September

Recent Stories

Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over ..

Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, ..

16 seconds ago
 US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement ..

US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement 'Falling Apart' - White House

18 seconds ago
 Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, Eu ..

Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, European Energy Underway - White ..

19 seconds ago
 FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief ..

FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief assistance

21 seconds ago
 Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

3 minutes ago
 Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.