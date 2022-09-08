NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

NASA is looking for September 23 and September 27 as possible dates to next attempt at launching Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :NASA is looking for September 23 and September 27 as possible dates to next attempt at launching Artemis 1 mission to the Moon, senior official Jim Free told reporters Thursday.

Two previous attempts were scrapped after the giant Space Launch System rocket experienced technical glitches including a fuel leak.

"The 23rd is a 6:47am window open for 80 minutes, and the 27th is an 11:37am window with a 70-minute duration," said Free, associate administrator for the agency's exploration systems development directorate.

The dates were chosen to avoid a conflict with the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), in which a probe is set to strike an asteroid on September 26.