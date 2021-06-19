(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) NASA may book another seat on a Russian spacecraft Soyuz to send an astronaut to the International Space Station, a space industry source has told Sputnik.

In March, US company Axiom Space was reported to have purchased a seat for NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which was launched in April.

"We cannot rule out [the possibility] that NASA will book another seat on a Soyuz spacecraft to fly its astronaut to the ISS," the source said, adding that such a flight may take place next spring.