UrduPoint.com

NASA Names 2 Astronauts For 2023 SpaceX Crew 6 Mission To Int'l. Space Station - Statement

Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The US authorities have chosen two astronauts as part of the crew for the sixth manned SpaceX mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for 2023, NASA announced in a press release.

"NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency's SpaceX Crew-6 mission - the sixth crew rotation flight aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the ISS," the release said on Thursday. "NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively.

NASA's international partners will assign additional crew members as mission specialists in the future, the release also said.

"The mission is expected to launch in 2023 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Bowen, Hoburg and the international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station," the release added.

The mission will be Bowen's fourth trip into space as a veteran of three space shuttle missions: STS-126 in 2008, STS-132 in 2010, and STS-133 in 2011. Hoburg was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2017 and the flight will be his first trip to space, according to the release.

