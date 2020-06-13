NASA Names New Human Spaceflight Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) NASA commercial program manager Kathy Lueders will now head the human space exploration office, the agency said on Friday.

"NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Friday selected Commercial Crew Program Manager Kathy Lueders to be the agency's next associate administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations (HEO) Mission Directorate," the organization said in a statement.

Since 2014, Lueders has run NASA's efforts to send US astronauts back into space on privately built spacecraft, which led to the successful launch of Demo-2 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30, the release noted.

"She has a deep interest in developing commercial markets in space, dating back to her initial work on the space shuttle program. From Commercial Cargo and now Commercial Crew, she has safely and successfully helped push to expand our nation's industrial base," Bridenstine said.

Lueders also was responsible for NASA oversight of international partner spacecraft visiting the International Space Station, including the European Space Agency's Automated Transfer Vehicle, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's H-II Transfer Vehicle, and the Russian space agency Roscosmos' Soyuz and Progress spacecraft, it added.