UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Names Washington Headquarters After First African-American Female Engineer - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

NASA Names Washington Headquarters After First African-American Female Engineer - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) NASA's future headquarters in Washington, DC, now under construction, will be named after Mary Jackson, the African-American mathematician and engineer who helped launch the first US astronauts into space by performing trajectory calculations on paper in an age when computers were too primitive to do the job, Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Wednesday.

"Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on 'Hidden Figures Way,' a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA's history who contributed to this agency's success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have helped construct NASA's successful history to explore," Bridenstine said in a press release.

Jackson worked with NASA's West Area Computing Unit and was featured in the 2016 book by Margot Lee Shetterly book titled "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.

" The book was made into a popular movie.

Jackson is credited with completing the trajectory calculations needed to send the first American astronauts into space, including future Senator John Glenn. Glenn became the first US astronaut to orbit the Earth in 1962, effectively tying the United States in a Cold War space race with the former Soviet Union, which had sent Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into orbit nearly a year earlier.

For nearly two decades during her engineering career, Jackson authored or co-authored numerous reports, most focused on the behavior of the boundary layer of air around airplanes, the release said.

She spent the final years of her career, before retiring in 1985, with the NASA's Federal Women's Program, where she worked to encourage the hiring and promotion of the next generation of female mathematicians, engineers and scientists, according to the release.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Washington Job Mary Jackson United States Women 2016 All Race

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai leads global FDI destinations in readiness a ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

2 hours ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

4 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.