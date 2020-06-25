NASA Names Washington Headquarters After First African-American Female Engineer - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) NASA's future headquarters in Washington, DC, now under construction, will be named after Mary Jackson, the African-American mathematician and engineer who helped launch the first US astronauts into space by performing trajectory calculations on paper in an age when computers were too primitive to do the job, Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Wednesday.

"Today, we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on 'Hidden Figures Way,' a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA's history who contributed to this agency's success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognize the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have helped construct NASA's successful history to explore," Bridenstine said in a press release.

Jackson worked with NASA's West Area Computing Unit and was featured in the 2016 book by Margot Lee Shetterly book titled "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.

" The book was made into a popular movie.

Jackson is credited with completing the trajectory calculations needed to send the first American astronauts into space, including future Senator John Glenn. Glenn became the first US astronaut to orbit the Earth in 1962, effectively tying the United States in a Cold War space race with the former Soviet Union, which had sent Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin into orbit nearly a year earlier.

For nearly two decades during her engineering career, Jackson authored or co-authored numerous reports, most focused on the behavior of the boundary layer of air around airplanes, the release said.

She spent the final years of her career, before retiring in 1985, with the NASA's Federal Women's Program, where she worked to encourage the hiring and promotion of the next generation of female mathematicians, engineers and scientists, according to the release.