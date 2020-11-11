UrduPoint.com
NASA Needs $1Bln, 2 More Years To Carry Out Mars Mission - Panel

Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) need up to $1 billion more in their budgets and two extra years to land an unmanned mission on Mars and bring back to Earth Martian soil to analyze, an independent US panel said on Tuesday.

"The IRB (Independent Review board) has concluded that the current baseline program with launches in 2026 and a budget of $3 billion is not consistent with previous Category A Priority 1 missions," the panel concluded in its 79-page report.

IRB chairman David Thompson, former head of Orbital ATK, told a press conference on Tuesday that NASA and the ESA needed a budget of between $3.

8 billion and $4.4 billion to carry out the mission - almost 50 percent higher than the previous accepted figure - and that it should be delayed for up to two years from 2026 to 2028.

Under the ambitious plans for the joint NASA-ESA mission, three separate missions would be required to be sent to Mars, the first of which, carrying the Perseverance Rover ground vehicle has just passed the half way mark in its voyage to the Red Planet.

